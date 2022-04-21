Evonik Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected on Demand, Successful Price Increases
- (PLX AI) – Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 735 million vs. estimate EUR 639 million
- Q1 revenue EUR 4,498 million vs. estimate EUR 4,000 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 15,500-16,500 million
- The main growth drivers were the Nutrition & Care and Performance Materials divisions
- Across all divisions, Evonik was able to adjust selling prices successfully and therefore offset the increase in variable costs
