American Airlines Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates; Expects Profit in Q2
(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 8,900 million vs. estimate USD 8,830 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD -1,500 million vs. estimate USD -1,578 millionQ1 net income USD -1,600 million vs. estimate USD -1,600 millionCompany was profitable excluding net …
- (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 8,900 million vs. estimate USD 8,830 million
- Q1 adjusted net income USD -1,500 million vs. estimate USD -1,578 million
- Q1 net income USD -1,600 million vs. estimate USD -1,600 million
- Company was profitable excluding net special items in March and expects to be profitable in the second quarter based on the current demand trends and fuel price forecast
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0