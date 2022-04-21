checkAd

Aurubis Raises Outlook After H1 Pretax Hits EUR 345 Million

(PLX AI) – Aurubis half year operating pretax profit EUR 345 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 millionThe main reasons for the significantly higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period were a very strong market …

  • (PLX AI) – Aurubis half year operating pretax profit EUR 345 million.
  • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 million
  • The main reasons for the significantly higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period were a very strong market environment with continued high metal prices and improved metal gains, very high demand for copper products and sulfuric acid, and very good operating performance in all plants

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 122,48, was eine Steigerung von +8,63% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Aurubis Raises Outlook After H1 Pretax Hits EUR 345 Million (PLX AI) – Aurubis half year operating pretax profit EUR 345 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 millionThe main reasons for the significantly higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period were a very strong market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Lam Research Q1 Revenue Falls Short of Expectations; Shares Slide
Kinder Morgan Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Improved Outlook
Saipem Q1 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
Manz Gets EUR 20 Million Order from Britishvolt
Alstom Gets EUR 700 Million Order for Trams in Melbourne
Husqvarna Expects Gradual Improvement of Supply Chain Issues
ABB Q1 Revenue Below Expectations, but Profit Beats Consensus
Veon Moves Debt Related to Sberbank, Alfa Bank
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
Maersk Drilling Sells Jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for 42.5 Million
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Siemens Gamesa Sells 3.9 GW Onshore Wind Projects Portfolio for EUR 580 Million
ElringKlinger Q1 Earnings Drop, Hit by High Energy, Transport Costs
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian