Aurubis Raises Outlook After H1 Pretax Hits EUR 345 Million
(PLX AI) – Aurubis half year operating pretax profit EUR 345 million.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 millionThe main reasons for the significantly higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period were a very strong market …
- (PLX AI) – Aurubis half year operating pretax profit EUR 345 million.
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 500-600 million
- The main reasons for the significantly higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period were a very strong market environment with continued high metal prices and improved metal gains, very high demand for copper products and sulfuric acid, and very good operating performance in all plants
