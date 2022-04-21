Rejlers Jumps 9% After Record-Breaking Q1 Profit
(PLX AI) – Rejlers shares rose 9% after the company posted record Q1 results. Q1 EBITA was SEK 76.4 million, much better than consensus of SEK 54 millionThe EBITA margin for the quarter rose to 9.0 per cent, another step on the way to reaching our …
- (PLX AI) – Rejlers shares rose 9% after the company posted record Q1 results.
- Q1 EBITA was SEK 76.4 million, much better than consensus of SEK 54 million
- The EBITA margin for the quarter rose to 9.0 per cent, another step on the way to reaching our long-term targets, CEO said
- Q1 sales increased by 25.3 per cent to SEK 849.1 million thanks to higher utilization and higher prices in a good market, CEO said
