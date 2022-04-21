Union Pacific Q1 Earnings in Line; Nudges Guidance a Bit Higher
(PLX AI) – Union Pacific Q1 net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,620 million.Q1 operating income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,370 millionOperating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume …
- Q1 operating income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,370 million
- Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix
- Guidance a bit better: Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%
