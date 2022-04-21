Genuine Parts Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Genuine Parts Q1 sales USD 5,300 million vs. estimate USD 5,060 million.Q1 EPS USD 1.72Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.86Outlook FY revenue growth 10-12%, up from 9-11% previouslyOutlook FY EPS USD 7.56-7.71, up from USD 7.45-7.60 previouslyThe …
