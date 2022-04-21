checkAd

Activision Blizzard Adds Lulu Cheng to Board; Kerry Carr Nominated for Election

(PLX AI) – Activision Blizzard says Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman have chosen not to stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard, said, “Lulu and Kerry will add important skills and …

  • (PLX AI) – Activision Blizzard says Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman have chosen not to stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
  • Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard, said, “Lulu and Kerry will add important skills and experience as we continue to focus on building an exemplary workplace to make great games"
  • "The addition of Lulu as a director and Kerry as a director nominee is a continuation of our Board refreshment process and underscores our commitment to broadening the skills, experiences, and diverse backgrounds of our directors,” said Robert Morgado, Lead Independent Director
  • Carr: “The Company has made some important strategic and cultural advances and I hope to be elected so I can be part of the efforts to further progress the company’s plans for the future"


Autor: PLX AI
