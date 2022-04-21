Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
(PLX AI) – Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022Mutares says first platform acquisition in Spain strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment
