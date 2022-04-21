Salzgitter Raises Guidance After Q1 Much Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Salzgitter Q1 pretax profit EUR 465 million vs. estimate EUR 268 million.Q1 revenue EUR 3,400 million vs. estimate EUR 2,950 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 750-900 millionThis performance was especially attributable to the results of …
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter Q1 pretax profit EUR 465 million vs. estimate EUR 268 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 3,400 million vs. estimate EUR 2,950 million
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 750-900 million
- This performance was especially attributable to the results of the Steel Production and Trading business units, as well as to a contribution of EUR 62 million from Aurubis
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0