Metro Raises Guidance for Sales Growth, Adjusted EBITDA

(PLX AI) – Metro Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 157 million.Metro now expects Sales to grow by approximately 9% to 15% vs. previous year, up from 3-7% previouslyMetro now expects EBITDA adjusted to grow slightly to moderately vs. previous year, up from flat …

  • (PLX AI) – Metro Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 157 million.
  • Metro now expects Sales to grow by approximately 9% to 15% vs. previous year, up from 3-7% previously
  • Metro now expects EBITDA adjusted to grow slightly to moderately vs. previous year, up from flat previously
  • Business in H1 2021/22 has developed better than expected, especially in the segment West (excl. Germany)
  • This is significantly driven by rising inflation but also a strong Horeca recovery as the 'sCore' strategy execution progresses well and Covid restrictions have been lifted
  • Sales in the segments West and East are expected to grow over-proportionately. Germany is expected to grow below the group range


Autor: PLX AI
