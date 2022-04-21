Metro Raises Guidance for Sales Growth, Adjusted EBITDA
- (PLX AI) – Metro Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 157 million.
- Metro now expects Sales to grow by approximately 9% to 15% vs. previous year, up from 3-7% previously
- Metro now expects EBITDA adjusted to grow slightly to moderately vs. previous year, up from flat previously
- Business in H1 2021/22 has developed better than expected, especially in the segment West (excl. Germany)
- This is significantly driven by rising inflation but also a strong Horeca recovery as the 'sCore' strategy execution progresses well and Covid restrictions have been lifted
- Sales in the segments West and East are expected to grow over-proportionately. Germany is expected to grow below the group range
