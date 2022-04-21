Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
- (PLX AI) – Intuitive Q1 revenue USD 1,490 million vs. estimate USD 1,426 million.
- Q1 adjusted net income USD 413 million
- Q1 net income USD 366 million
- Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with the first quarter of 2021
- CEO says customer demand for our products was healthy in the first quarter despite a challenging global environment
