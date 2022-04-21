(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 millionQ1 net income USD 18 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.08Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11CEO says record sales …

PPG Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Organic Growth 7%

