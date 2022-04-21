PPG Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Organic Growth 7%
(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 millionQ1 net income USD 18 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.08Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11CEO says record sales …
- (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 million
- Q1 net income USD 18 million
- Q1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 million
- Q1 EPS USD 0.08
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11
- CEO says record sales during the quarter despite ongoing supply chain disruptions along with the initial impacts of geopolitical issues in Europe and increasing COVID-19 restrictions in China
- Organic growth 7%
- Prices up 12% over Q1 2020
