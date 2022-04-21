checkAd

PPG Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Organic Growth 7%

(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 millionQ1 net income USD 18 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.08Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11CEO says record sales …

  • (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 million
  • Q1 net income USD 18 million
  • Q1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.08
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11
  • CEO says record sales during the quarter despite ongoing supply chain disruptions along with the initial impacts of geopolitical issues in Europe and increasing COVID-19 restrictions in China
  • Organic growth 7%
  • Prices up 12% over Q1 2020
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

PPG Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Organic Growth 7% (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 4,308 million vs. estimate USD 4,240 millionQ1 net income USD 18 millionQ1 adjusted net income USD 327 million vs. estimate USD 263 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.08Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.37 vs. estimate USD 1.11CEO says record sales …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Alstom Gets EUR 700 Million Order for Trams in Melbourne
Veon Moves Debt Related to Sberbank, Alfa Bank
Saipem Q1 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
Manz Gets EUR 20 Million Order from Britishvolt
ABB Seen Rising 5% After Strong Earnings Report, Analysts Say
Husqvarna Expects Gradual Improvement of Supply Chain Issues
Solar Q1 EBITDA DKK 281 Million
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
Maersk Drilling Sells Jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for 42.5 Million
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian