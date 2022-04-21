SVB Financial Q1 Net Income Well Above Estimates
- (PLX AI) – SVB Financial Q1 net income USD 472 million vs. estimate USD 345 million.
- EPS USD 7.92
- Q1 net interest income USD 1,100 million
- CEO cites continued earnings growth as rising rates and our strong execution drove higher revenue, even as market volatility slowed client liquidity growth and pressured valuations and investment banking income
