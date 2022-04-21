FirstEnergy Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – FirstEnergy Q1 net income USD 288 million.Q1 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,820 millionFor the second quarter of 2022, FirstEnergy is providing a GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) earnings forecast range of $265 million to $320 …
