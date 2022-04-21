Indra Sistemas CEO Ortega Resigns
(PLX AI) – Indra Sistemas CEO, Cristina Ruiz Ortega, resigns. Board to appoint Luis Abril Mazuelas executive director (by co-option procedure) and IT managing director at Indra, and head of Indra Soluciones Tecnologías de la Información, S.L.U. …
- (PLX AI) – Indra Sistemas CEO, Cristina Ruiz Ortega, resigns.
- Board to appoint Luis Abril Mazuelas executive director (by co-option procedure) and IT managing director at Indra, and head of Indra Soluciones Tecnologías de la Información, S.L.U. (Minsait), which will maintain its management autonomy
