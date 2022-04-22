(PLX AI) – Essity Q1 sales SEK 34,301 million, up 24.6%.Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,826 million, down from SEK 3,608 million last yearPrice increases were implemented and further increases will be carried out in 2022Saw drastic increase in energy costs

Essity Says Will Continue to Raise Prices This Year

