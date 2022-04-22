Essity Says Will Continue to Raise Prices This Year
(PLX AI) – Essity Q1 sales SEK 34,301 million, up 24.6%.Q1 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,826 million, down from SEK 3,608 million last yearPrice increases were implemented and further increases will be carried out in 2022Saw drastic increase in energy costs
