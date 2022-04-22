Fingerprint Cards Earnings Much Worse Than Expected as Sales Crash 15%
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q1 revenue SEK 300.2 million vs. estimate SEK 415 million.Sales down 15% y/y and down 16% vs. Q4Q1 gross margin 20.4% vs. estimate 24%Q1 adjusted EPS SEK -0.09Q1 EBITDA SEK -10.1 million vs. estimate SEK 62 millionQ1 …
- (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q1 revenue SEK 300.2 million vs. estimate SEK 415 million.
- Sales down 15% y/y and down 16% vs. Q4
- Q1 gross margin 20.4% vs. estimate 24%
- Q1 adjusted EPS SEK -0.09
- Q1 EBITDA SEK -10.1 million vs. estimate SEK 62 million
- Q1 EBIT SEK -31.7 million vs. estimate SEK 33 million
- Says COVID-19-related restrictions implemented in China at the end of the quarter led to disruptions in our logistics chains, with delays to product deliveries as a result
- Says weakening of the gross margin that we reported for the quarter was attributable to a temporarily less favorable product mix
