Volvo Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Cuts China Market Forecast

  • (PLX AI) – Volvo Q1 revenue SEK 105,300 million vs. estimate SEK 99,200 million.
  • Q1 EBIT SEK 8,556 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 12,700 million vs. estimate SEK 10,785 million
  • Q1 EPS SEK 3.46
  • Truck market forecasts unchanged for North America and Europe, but cut by 90,000 trucks in China for heavy-duty and by 10,000 for medium-duty trucks
