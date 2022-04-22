Volvo Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Cuts China Market Forecast
(PLX AI) – Volvo Q1 revenue SEK 105,300 million vs. estimate SEK 99,200 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 8,556 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 12,700 million vs. estimate SEK 10,785 millionQ1 EPS SEK 3.46Truck market forecasts unchanged for North America and Europe, …
- Q1 EBIT SEK 8,556 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 12,700 million vs. estimate SEK 10,785 million
- Q1 EPS SEK 3.46
- Truck market forecasts unchanged for North America and Europe, but cut by 90,000 trucks in China for heavy-duty and by 10,000 for medium-duty trucks
