(PLX AI) – Saab Q1 net income SEK 372 million.Q1 sales SEK 9,218 million vs. estimate SEK 9,072 millionQ1 EPS SEK 2.66Q1 orders SEK 8,115 million vs. estimate SEK 7,454 millionOrders grew by 38%With the growing geopolitical instability in the world, …

Saab Q1 Orders, Sales Much Better Than Expected; to Increase Capacity to Meet Demand

