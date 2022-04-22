Handelsbanken Changes Accounting for Resolution Fees
(PLX AI) – Handelsbanken adjusted comparative figures due to changes in business segments and accounting of mandatory government fees.Handelsbanken resolution fee will no longer be accounted for in net interest income, and will instead be recorded …
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken adjusted comparative figures due to changes in business segments and accounting of mandatory government fees.
- Handelsbanken resolution fee will no longer be accounted for in net interest income, and will instead be recorded on a new line in operating profit
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0