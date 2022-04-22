HusCompagniet Buys Factory for DKK 90 Million to Support Higher Sales Target for 2025
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet acquires prefab factory in Denmark to accelerate production in the growing semi-detached segment.
- Mid-term sales target increased from 500 to 750 units a year towards 2025
- The deal for the factory from NVV GmbH and JAWS Holding is including order book of around DKK 200 million
- Enterprise value DKK 90 million
