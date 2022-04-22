Salzgitter Likely to Raise Guidance Again as Earnings Beat Consensus, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Salzgitter is likely to raise its guidance again this year after the company reported earnings well above expectations yesterday and already raise its outlook, analysts said. Salzgitter reported after regular market hours yesterday Q1 …
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter is likely to raise its guidance again this year after the company reported earnings well above expectations yesterday and already raise its outlook, analysts said.
- Salzgitter reported after regular market hours yesterday Q1 pretax profit EUR 465 million, which was higher than consensus estimates of EUR 268 million and revenue of EUR 3.4 billion, much better than estimates of EUR 3 billion
- Results were powered by strong performance in Steel and Trading, and outlook was raised for full-year pretax profit to EUR 750-900 million up from EUR 600-750 million previously
- Salzgitter has historically guided conservatively and raised guidance several times last year, so the guidance may be increased again later in the year, analysts at UBS said
- Global demand for steel will continue to recover in 2022, and the forecast for pretax result could be increased, Jefferies analysts said
