checkAd

Essity Soars 13% as Growth, Margins Surprise Positively

(PLX AI) – Essity shares soared 13% at the open after first-quarter growth and margins exceeded expectations. Q1 like-for-like growth of 14.6% was much better than 9.9% expected by the marketMeanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was 10% better than consensus, …

  • (PLX AI) – Essity shares soared 13% at the open after first-quarter growth and margins exceeded expectations.
  • Q1 like-for-like growth of 14.6% was much better than 9.9% expected by the market
  • Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was 10% better than consensus, with margins not as bad as feared
  • The company also said it would continue to raise prices this year
  • Despite the short-term pressures from higher input costs (which we expect to gradually ease through continued pricing), the long-term attractiveness of Essity’s categories and its focus on margins/returns remain intact, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation with a price target of SEK 295


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  81   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Essity Soars 13% as Growth, Margins Surprise Positively (PLX AI) – Essity shares soared 13% at the open after first-quarter growth and margins exceeded expectations. Q1 like-for-like growth of 14.6% was much better than 9.9% expected by the marketMeanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was 10% better than consensus, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
TeamViewer Names Wilkens New CFO
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
SAP Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected, but Adj. EBIT Below; Guidance Unchanged
Evonik Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected on Demand, Successful Price Increases
Nucor Q1 Revenue, Net Income Top Estimates
Indra Sistemas CEO Ortega Resigns
Dow Q1 Revenue, Profit Much Better Than Expected; Sees Strong Demand
Activision Blizzard Adds Lulu Cheng to Board; Kerry Carr Nominated for Election
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Maersk Drilling Sells Jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for 42.5 Million
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian