SAP Shares Fall 2.5% After Q1 EBIT Weaker Than Expected
(PLX AI) – SAP shares fell in early trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected EBIT despite strong revenues. Adjusted EBIT of EUR 1,677 million missed estimates of EUR 1,740 million, while revenue of EUR 7,077 million beat consensus of …
- Adjusted EBIT of EUR 1,677 million missed estimates of EUR 1,740 million, while revenue of EUR 7,077 million beat consensus of EUR 6,870 million
- The EBIT miss was due to increased spending and expenses related to Russia
- Expect consensus estimates for the full year to decrease as it is yet to reflect the impact of the war in Ukraine, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- The ongoing cloud momentum should support improving revenue and EBIT dynamics, analysts at Bank of America said
