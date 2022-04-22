Volvo Rises 2% on Strong Earnings, Improving Margins
(PLX AI) – Volvo shares rose 2% after the truck maker reported better than expected adjusted operating income amid improving margins. The company's sales also beat expectations, on improved profitabilityAdjusted operating margin 12%, only down 0.6 …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo shares rose 2% after the truck maker reported better than expected adjusted operating income amid improving margins.
- The company's sales also beat expectations, on improved profitability
- Adjusted operating margin 12%, only down 0.6 percentage points from the same quarter last year and 1.2 percentage points better than consensus
- Numbers are well ahead on adjusted EBIT and sales, with good good deliveries and strong margin performance despite supply chain disruptions, stoppages and inflationary pressures, analysts at Carnegie said
- Volvo cut its outlook for the Chinese truck market, but investors had expected that
- Truck orders missed by 22% as Volvo restricted order slots amid extending lead times given strong demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions
- We are not concerned about the weaker order intake in the quarter in the light of the strong order intake in Q4, analysts at Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0