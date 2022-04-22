checkAd

Autoliv Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Down 9%

  • (PLX AI) – Autoliv Q1 revenue USD 2,124 million vs. estimate USD 2,171 million.
  • Q1 EBIT USD 134 million vs. estimate USD 146 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT USD 68 million vs. estimate USD 148 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.94
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.45
  • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 3.2% vs. estimate 6.8%
  • Outlook FY organic growth 12-17%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5.5-7%
  • Profitability declined due to significant operating margin headwind from higher costs related mainly to raw materials but also related to supply chain disruptions, LVP volatility and high level of premium freight, all of which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and lock downs in China


PLX AI
