Regions Financial Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations on NII, Loan Growth
Q1 net income USD 524 million vs. estimate USD 452 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.55 vs. estimate USD 0.47Total revenue of $1.6 billion and pre-tax pre-provision income of $666 million reflected a 5 percent increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 attributable to higher interest rates as well as loan and deposit growth
- (PLX AI) – Regions Financial Q1 net income USD 524 million vs. estimate USD 452 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 0.55 vs. estimate USD 0.47
- Total revenue of $1.6 billion and pre-tax pre-provision income of $666 million reflected a 5 percent increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 attributable to higher interest rates as well as loan and deposit growth
