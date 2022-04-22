(PLX AI) – Newmont Q1 adjusted net income USD 546 million.Q1 capex USD 437 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,400 millionAttributable gold production decreased 8 percent to 1,344 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower mill …

Newmont Says Remains on Track for Full Year Guidance

