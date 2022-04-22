Newmont Says Remains on Track for Full Year Guidance
(PLX AI) – Newmont Q1 adjusted net income USD 546 million.Q1 capex USD 437 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,400 millionAttributable gold production decreased 8 percent to 1,344 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower mill …
- (PLX AI) – Newmont Q1 adjusted net income USD 546 million.
- Q1 capex USD 437 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,400 million
- Attributable gold production decreased 8 percent to 1,344 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower mill throughput at CC&V, Tanami, Porcupine and Nevada Gold Mines, lower ore grades milled at Peñasquito, Pueblo Viejo, Éléonore and Porcupine, and a build-up of in-circuit inventory
