American Express Q1 Revenue, Net Income Top Expectations; Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 11,700 million vs. estimate USD 11,600 millionQ1 provisions for credit losses USD -33 millionQ1 net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionRevenues were up 29 percent year-over-year, driven by Card Member …

  • (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 11,700 million vs. estimate USD 11,600 million
  • Q1 provisions for credit losses USD -33 million
  • Q1 net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
  • Revenues were up 29 percent year-over-year, driven by Card Member spending growth of 35 percent globally on an FX-adjusted basis, with volumes reaching a monthly record high in March
  • Our customer retention remained at very high levels throughout the quarter, CEO says
  • Reaffirming full-year guidance of 18 to 20 percent revenue growth and earnings per share between $9.25 and $9.65

Autor: PLX AI
