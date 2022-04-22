Kimberly-Clark Q1 Sales Top Expectations; Outlook Raised for Organic Growth on Higher Pricing
(PLX AI) – Q1 net sales USD 5,095 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 million.Organic sales growth 10%Net selling prices rose 6 percent, volumes grew 2 percent and product mix increased sales 2 pointsQ1 net income USD 523 millionOutlook FY organic growth …
- (PLX AI) – Q1 net sales USD 5,095 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 million.
- Organic sales growth 10%
- Net selling prices rose 6 percent, volumes grew 2 percent and product mix increased sales 2 points
- Q1 net income USD 523 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-4% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.6-6 (unchanged)
- Versus the previous assumption, net selling prices are expected to be higher
