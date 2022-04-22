checkAd

HCA Healthcare Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Inflation Hits EBITDA; Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 millionQ1 net income USD 1,273 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 millionSays positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected …

  • (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 million
  • Q1 net income USD 1,273 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 million
  • Says positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs
  • Cuts guidance for FY revenue to $59.5-61.5 billion from $60-62 billion previously
  • Cuts guidance for FY adj. EBITDA to $11.8-12.4 billion from $12.55-13.05 billion
  • Cuts EPS guidance for the year to $16.40-17.60 from $18.40-19.20
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

HCA Healthcare Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Inflation Hits EBITDA; Guidance Cut (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 millionQ1 net income USD 1,273 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 millionSays positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
TeamViewer Names Wilkens New CFO
SAP Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected, but Adj. EBIT Below; Guidance Unchanged
SAP Shares Fall 2.5% After Q1 EBIT Weaker Than Expected
Essity Soars 13% as Growth, Margins Surprise Positively
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Indra Sistemas CEO Ortega Resigns
Nucor Q1 Revenue, Net Income Top Estimates
CTS Eventim Gets Ticketing Software Contract for Paris 2024 Olympics
Essity Says Will Continue to Raise Prices This Year
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
IBM Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees FY Revenue Growth at High End of Range
Maersk Drilling Sells Jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for 42.5 Million
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian