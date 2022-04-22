HCA Healthcare Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Inflation Hits EBITDA; Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 millionQ1 net income USD 1,273 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 millionSays positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected …
- (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 14,945 million vs. estimate USD 14,740 million
- Q1 net income USD 1,273 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,944 million vs. estimate USD 3,000 million
- Says positive volume and revenue indicators were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs
- Cuts guidance for FY revenue to $59.5-61.5 billion from $60-62 billion previously
- Cuts guidance for FY adj. EBITDA to $11.8-12.4 billion from $12.55-13.05 billion
- Cuts EPS guidance for the year to $16.40-17.60 from $18.40-19.20
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0