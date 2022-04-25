Norway Royal Salmon Names Høstlund New Interim CEO
(PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon appointed Charles Høstlund new interim CEO from Monday 25 April.Klaus Hatlebrekke will on the same date return to his previous position as COO of business developmentHøstlund was CEO of NRS from 2014 till September 2021
- (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon appointed Charles Høstlund new interim CEO from Monday 25 April.
- Klaus Hatlebrekke will on the same date return to his previous position as COO of business development
- Høstlund was CEO of NRS from 2014 till September 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0