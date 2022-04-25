BioGaia Soars 8% After Early Results Much Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – BioGaia earnings jumped nearly 8% after the company reported first-quarter earnings much better than market expectations. BioGaia beat consensus on both sales and EBITThese are very strong figures, with impressive organic growth, analysts …
- BioGaia beat consensus on both sales and EBIT
- These are very strong figures, with impressive organic growth, analysts at Carnegie said
- The Q1 beat may imply a 5% increase in the EBIT consensus for the full year, analysts at SEB said
