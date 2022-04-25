PREVIEW: Alfa Laval Earnings Likely to Show Momentum from Energy Transition, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval earnings due tomorrow are likely to benefit from higher energy prices as well as European plans to make the region independent from Russian fossil fuels, analysts said.Alfa Laval is a key beneficiary from accelerating energy …
- Alfa Laval is a key beneficiary from accelerating energy transition in Europe, Danske Bank said (buy, SEK 385)
- Alfa has exposure to REPowerEU and relatively heavy exposure to LNG carriers, yielding bright over-the-cycle growth prospects: Danske
- The company will suffer from intensifying cost inflation and sales and EBIT are likely to be hurt again by supply-chain issues such as in 4Q, DNB said (hold, SEK 335)
- Alfa Laval likely to keep raising prices this year, but margins to experience pressure until price increases have gained full effect due to lead times: DNB
- Guidance is likely to be for unchanged demand in Q2 vs Q1, SEB said (buy, SEK 375)
