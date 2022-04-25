Danske Bank Shares Could Double Over 12-24 Months, Carnegie Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares could double in as early as 12 months and up to 24 months, analysts at Carnegie said in a new report. The bank is currently cheaper than peers, but has a better estimate outlook, Carnegie saidThe first-quarter earnings …
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares could double in as early as 12 months and up to 24 months, analysts at Carnegie said in a new report.
- The bank is currently cheaper than peers, but has a better estimate outlook, Carnegie said
- The first-quarter earnings results should show rising interest rates and increased volumes in most countries in which the bank operates: Carnegie
- The bank has upside to its guidance range of DKK 13-15 billion net profit for the year, according to the analysts
- Shares are down 1% today at DKK 117.70
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0