(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q1 orders SEK 13,818 million vs. estimate SEK 12,400 million.Q1 revenue SEK 11,088 million vs. estimate SEK 10,900 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 2,631 million vs. estimate SEK 2,490 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT margin 23.3%Q1 adjusted EPS SEK …

Epiroc Q1 Orders, Profit Much Better Than Expected

