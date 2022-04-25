Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.
(PLX AI) – Linde signed a new long-term helium off-take agreement to recover the helium contained in Freeport LNG's production site in Texas. Linde will also build a new helium processing plant in Freeport to purify and liquify the recovered helium, …
- Linde will also build a new helium processing plant in Freeport to purify and liquify the recovered helium, securing an additional source of liquid helium in the U.S.
- The helium will be supplied to Linde's customers across various end markets including aerospace, electronics, healthcare and manufacturing
- The project is on track to start up in 2024 and provide nearly 200 million cubic feet of helium into Linde's supply portfolio, the company said
