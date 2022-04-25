(PLX AI) – Linde signed a new long-term helium off-take agreement to recover the helium contained in Freeport LNG's production site in Texas. Linde will also build a new helium processing plant in Freeport to purify and liquify the recovered helium, …

Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.

