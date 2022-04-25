Otis Q1 Sales in Line, Adj. EPS Above Consensus; Outlook Adjusted
(PLX AI) – Otis Q1 sales USD 3,414 million vs. estimate USD 3,435 million.Q1 operating profit USD 526 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.77 vs. estimate USD 0.74Q1 EPS USD 0.73Q1 operating profit margin 15.4%Revised full year outlook, including prior year …
- (PLX AI) – Otis Q1 sales USD 3,414 million vs. estimate USD 3,435 million.
- Q1 operating profit USD 526 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.77 vs. estimate USD 0.74
- Q1 EPS USD 0.73
- Q1 operating profit margin 15.4%
- Revised full year outlook, including prior year compares, to exclude Russia business: expect 2022 organic sales to be up 3 to 4%, adjusted EPS of $3.22 to $3.27 and free cash flow1 of ~$1.6 billion
