Ponsse Now Sees FY Operating Profit Significantly Lower Than in Previous Year
- (PLX AI) – Ponsse Profit guidance: Ponsse expects its operating profit for 2022 to be significantly lower than in the previous year.
- Cites suspended exports to Russia, challenges in the availability of parts and components, and intense inflation
- Ponsse had already removed its previous guidance on March 2, and at the time it did not issue new guidance
