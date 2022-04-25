Deutsche Bank Finished Buying Back Shares for EUR 300 Million
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank completes EUR 300 million share buyback.It bought back 26.5 million shares from March 14 until April 22, or 1.28% of the bank's share capitalAverage price EUR 11.3079Keeps target to return EUR 8 billion total to shareholders …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank completes EUR 300 million share buyback.
- It bought back 26.5 million shares from March 14 until April 22, or 1.28% of the bank's share capital
- Average price EUR 11.3079
- Keeps target to return EUR 8 billion total to shareholders in the period 2021-2025
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0