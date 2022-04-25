Chr. Hansen Board Member Steps Down to Go to Arla Foods
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen says Lillie Li Valeur steps down from the Board of Directors.The decision follows the announcement earlier today that Lillie Li Valeur will take up a position as Group Vice President and Managing Director Germany for Arla …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen says Lillie Li Valeur steps down from the Board of Directors.
- The decision follows the announcement earlier today that Lillie Li Valeur will take up a position as Group Vice President and Managing Director Germany for Arla Foods from May 1, 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0