Chr. Hansen Board Member Steps Down to Go to Arla Foods

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen says Lillie Li Valeur steps down from the Board of Directors.The decision follows the announcement earlier today that Lillie Li Valeur will take up a position as Group Vice President and Managing Director Germany for Arla …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen says Lillie Li Valeur steps down from the Board of Directors.
  • The decision follows the announcement earlier today that Lillie Li Valeur will take up a position as Group Vice President and Managing Director Germany for Arla Foods from May 1, 2022
