CNP Assurances Board Supports La Banque Postale Offer
(PLX AI) – CNP Assurances issued a positive reasoned opinion on the Offer by La Banque Postale.Board voted unanimously except for one memberSays offer is in the interest of CNP Assurances, its shareholders and employees
- (PLX AI) – CNP Assurances issued a positive reasoned opinion on the Offer by La Banque Postale.
- Board voted unanimously except for one member
- Says offer is in the interest of CNP Assurances, its shareholders and employees
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0