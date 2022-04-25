Wells Fargo Says Follows GSE Guidelines Regardless of Race, Ethnicity
(PLX AI) – Wells Fargo response to press conference on what it calls unfounded allegations.Wells Fargo says confident that we follow relevant government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) guidelines in our decision making and that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of a customer's race or ethnicity
- (PLX AI) – Wells Fargo response to press conference on what it calls unfounded allegations.
- Wells Fargo says confident that we follow relevant government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) guidelines in our decision making and that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of a customer’s race or ethnicity
- Says "deeply disturbed by allegations of discrimination that we believe do not stand up to scrutiny"
