Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA Rises 32%, Beating Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA EUR 687.4 million vs. estimate EUR 638 million.
- Q1 net income EUR 420.8 million
- Q1 revenue EUR 1,061.6 million vs. estimate EUR 1,060 million
- ▪ In the first quarter, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected, company said
- Now sees net revenue will increase to more than EUR 3.8 billion and EBITDA to more than EUR 2.2 billion during the current financial year
