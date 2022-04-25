Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA Rises 32%, Beating Expectations

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA EUR 687.4 million vs. estimate EUR 638 million.Q1 net income EUR 420.8 millionQ1 revenue EUR 1,061.6 million vs. estimate EUR 1,060 million▪ In the first quarter, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer