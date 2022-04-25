checkAd

Twitter Agrees to $44 Billion Takeover by Elon Musk

(PLX AI) – Twitter says Elon Musk to acquire Twitter.Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cashTwitter says transaction valued at approximately $44 billionTwitter …

  • (PLX AI) – Twitter says Elon Musk to acquire Twitter.
  • Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash
  • Twitter says transaction valued at approximately $44 billion
  • Twitter will become a privately held company Upon completion of the transaction

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 50,69$, was einem Rückgang von -1,96% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  61   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Twitter Agrees to $44 Billion Takeover by Elon Musk (PLX AI) – Twitter says Elon Musk to acquire Twitter.Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cashTwitter says transaction valued at approximately $44 billionTwitter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips Q1 Revenue EUR 3,900 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,950 Million
Deutsche Bank Finished Buying Back Shares for EUR 300 Million
BBVA Raises Offer for Türkiye Garanti Bankasi to 15 Turkish Lira per Share
AstraZeneca's Tremelimumab Gets FDA Priority Review for Imfinzi Combo
PREVIEW: Atlas Copco Seen Posting Strong Q1 Orders, but Earnings Likely Crimped by Supply Chain, ...
Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.
Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA Rises 32%, Beating Expectations
PREVIEW: Alfa Laval Earnings Likely to Show Momentum from Energy Transition, Analysts Say
Chr. Hansen Board Member Steps Down to Go to Arla Foods
Wulff Keeps Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian