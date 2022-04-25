Twitter Agrees to $44 Billion Takeover by Elon Musk
(PLX AI) – Twitter says Elon Musk to acquire Twitter.Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cashTwitter says transaction valued at approximately $44 billionTwitter …
- (PLX AI) – Twitter says Elon Musk to acquire Twitter.
- Twitter entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash
- Twitter says transaction valued at approximately $44 billion
- Twitter will become a privately held company Upon completion of the transaction
