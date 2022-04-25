Whirlpool Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – Whirlpool Q1 revenue USD 4,920 million vs. estimate USD 5,320 million.Q1 EPS USD 5.33Q1 adjusted EPS USD 5.31 vs. estimate USD 5.36Whirlpool 2022 outlook net sales growth of 2 to 3 percentOutlook FY EPS USD 24-26, down from USD 27-29 …
- Q1 EPS USD 5.33
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 5.31 vs. estimate USD 5.36
- Whirlpool 2022 outlook net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent
- Outlook FY EPS USD 24-26, down from USD 27-29 previously
- Reduced cash provided by operating activities to $1.95 billion from $2.2 billion and free cash flow to $1.25 billion from $1.5 billion
