Zions Bancorp Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Zions Q1 PPNR USD 230 million.
- Q1 net interest income USD 544 million
- Q1 net income USD 195 million vs. estimate USD 173 million
- Q1 EPS USD 1.27 vs. estimate USD 1.14
- “The first quarter results included $1.2 billion of growth in average non-PPP loans relative to the prior quarter, or an annualized growth rate of over 10%, and annualized growth rate of net interest income excluding PPP income of over 17%, CEO said
