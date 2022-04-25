Ameriprise Q1 Earnings Top Expectations
(PLX AI) – Ameriprise Q1 net income USD 761 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 5.98 vs. estimate USD 5.86Q1 adjusted operating earnings USD 695 million vs. estimate USD 687 millionAssets under management and administration were up 17% to $1.3 trillion, …
