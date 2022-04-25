Cadence Q1 Revenue, Income Beat Estimates; Guidance for Q2 Ahead of Consensus
(PLX AI) – Cadence Q1 revenue USD 902 million vs. estimate USD 857 million.Q1 EBIT margin 35%Q1 net income USD 235 million vs. estimate USD 204 millionOutlook Q2 revenue USD 825-845 million; consensus USD 824 millionOutlook Q2 EBIT margin 29-30%
