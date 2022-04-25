Packaging Corp Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus on Higher Prices, Volumes
(PLX AI) – Packaging Corp Q1 EPS USD 2.7.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.72 vs. estimate USD 2.52Q1 net income USD 254 million vs. estimate USD 237 millionCompany benefitted from higher prices and mix and higher volumes in both the Packaging and Paper …
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.72 vs. estimate USD 2.52
- Q1 net income USD 254 million vs. estimate USD 237 million
- Company benefitted from higher prices and mix and higher volumes in both the Packaging and Paper segments, operating cost improvements from efficiency and usage initiatives, and favorable weather conditions.
